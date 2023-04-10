Alex Warrick's goal pulled Lincoln East even with Lincoln High, and the Spartan boys soccer team kicked into gear from there on Monday.

Five minutes after Warrick's score, East's Parker Griffin converted. Aidan Nachi doubled the lead minutes later in East's 3-1 win over the Links.

Ben Stanley scored the Links' goal, a 30-yard shot.

Eh Ta Taw assisted the goal for Lincoln High and Makai Bergt made eight saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 0: Norah Stewart scored twice in the first 17 minutes to lead the No. 6 Thunderbolts to the win. Cathi Pham earned the clean sheet in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln North Star 1: Rhea Poda, Parker Brown and Meenakshi Variyam each won a singles and doubles match to boost the Silver Hawks. Abigail Lottman and Jeana Phan combined to win the No. 3 doubles match for the Navigators.