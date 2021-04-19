Prep glance: Freshman Wettlaufer leads Knights' girls soccer team over Northeast

Lincoln Southeast freshman Sidney Wettlaufer helped put the Knights up 2-0, scoring the opening goal and assisting Lizzie Peterson for the second, in Lincoln Southeast's 5-0 victory Monday over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.

Petersen later added another assist on Corynne Olsen's goal, and Graceyn Anderson closed out the first-half scoring with a goal with 11 minutes remaining.

Janae Bunstock capped the the Knights' victory with nine minutes left in regulation on an assist from Cadence Bonneau.

BOYS GOLF

Creighton Prep Invite: Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X shot an even-par 72 while defeating Jake Boor of Creighton Prep in a one-hole playoff at Champions Run Golf Course. Kody Sander also shot in the top 10 with a 76 for Pius X, which finished third at 307. Lincoln Southeast finished in 11th with a team score of 352, with Gavin Gerch shooting a team-best 85. Creighton Prep won the team title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0