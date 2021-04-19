 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: Freshman Wettlaufer leads Knights' girls soccer team over Northeast
0 comments

Prep glance: Freshman Wettlaufer leads Knights' girls soccer team over Northeast

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southeast freshman Sidney Wettlaufer helped put the Knights up 2-0, scoring the opening goal and assisting Lizzie Peterson for the second, in Lincoln Southeast's 5-0 victory Monday over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.

Petersen later added another assist on Corynne Olsen's goal, and Graceyn Anderson closed out the first-half scoring with a goal with 11 minutes remaining.

Janae Bunstock capped the the Knights' victory with nine minutes left in regulation on an assist from Cadence Bonneau.

Boys soccer scores, 4/19
Girls soccer scores, 4/19

BOYS GOLF 

Creighton Prep Invite: Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X shot an even-par 72 while defeating Jake Boor of Creighton Prep in a one-hole playoff at Champions Run Golf Course. Kody Sander also shot in the top 10 with a 76 for Pius X, which finished third at 307. Lincoln Southeast finished in 11th with a team score of 352, with Gavin Gerch shooting a team-best 85. Creighton Prep won the team title. 

Boys golf results, 4/19
High school soccer logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News