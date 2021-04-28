Prep glance: Four Knights get goals in Southeast boys soccer shutout of North Star

Will Petersen had a goal and an assist and Lincoln Southeast scored twice in each half to defeat Lincoln North Star 4-0 in boys soccer Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
Tyson Klein, Damien Tran and Samer Qahtan added goals for the Knights, and Tyler Vander Woude and Maddux Maly had assists.
Emmett Anderson earned the shutout in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS Lincoln High Invitational: Lincoln High and Lincoln Christian tied for third with 32 points at the Links' invitational at Woods Tennis Center. Papillion-La Vista finished atop the team standings with 40 points. Lincoln High's Katie Smith and Lydia Skold combined for a 4-0 record to top the field at No. 1 doubles. Sasha Glenn and Jenna Wiltfong went 3-1 for Lincoln Christian at No. 1 doubles to finish second. BOYS GOLF Palmyra Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran — with Zach Ringler shooting a 78 for third — placed fourth in the Gold Division with a 254 and Lincoln Christian (276) was sixth. Yutan won the Gold Division with a 241 in a tournament that split up teams' golfers into two divisions — Christian was first in the Silver Division at 272 and Lutheran second at 275.
Photos: City track standouts stake their place at LPS Championships
Lincoln North Star's Connor Phlan fell after winning the first heat of the boys 100-meter hurdles in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe clears a hurdle on ther way to winning the 100-meter hurdles in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dejaz DeFrand (left) sets a meet record as she defeats Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver in the final of the girls 100-meter dash in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dejaz DeFrand (left) set a new meet record in the final of the girls 100-meter dash in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's John Yrastorza (left) defeated Lincoln East's DeKendrick McCray in the final of the boys 100-meter dash in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver won her heat of the girls 200-meter dash in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dejaz DeFrand won her heat of the girls 200-meter dash on in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot set a new meet record in the boys 3,200-meter run in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Luety (right) defeated Lincoln North Star's Connor Phlan in the final of the boys 110-meter hurdles in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Izzy Apel (1) won the girls 3,200-meter run in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schwartz (left) takes the baton from Amelia Schwensen in the girls 3,200-meter relay in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Luety won in the final of the boys 100-hurdles in the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
