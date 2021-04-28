 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Four Knights get goals in Southeast boys soccer shutout of North Star
  • Updated
Will Petersen had a goal and an assist and Lincoln Southeast scored twice in each half to defeat Lincoln North Star 4-0 in boys soccer Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Tyson Klein, Damien Tran and Samer Qahtan added goals for the Knights, and Tyler Vander Woude and Maddux Maly had assists.

Emmett Anderson earned the shutout in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln High Invitational: Lincoln High and Lincoln Christian tied for third with 32 points at the Links' invitational at Woods Tennis Center. Papillion-La Vista finished atop the team standings with 40 points. Lincoln High's Katie Smith and Lydia Skold combined for a 4-0 record to top the field at No. 1 doubles. Sasha Glenn and Jenna Wiltfong went 3-1 for Lincoln Christian at No. 1 doubles to finish second.

BOYS GOLF

Palmyra Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran — with Zach Ringler shooting a 78 for third — placed fourth in the Gold Division with a 254 and Lincoln Christian (276) was sixth. Yutan won the Gold Division with a 241 in a tournament that split up teams' golfers into two divisions — Christian was first in the Silver Division at 272 and Lutheran second at 275.

