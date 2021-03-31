Prep glance: First-half goals hold up for Southeast boys in shutout of Lincoln High

Nate McCashland and Tyler Vander Woude each scored a goal in the first half for Lincoln Southeast in a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Lincoln High on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Emmett Andersen shined in goal for the Knights, securing 13 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Camilla Ibrahimova disposed of Jeana Phan for Lincoln Southeast in No. 1 singles 8-0 to help lead the Knights to a clean sweep. It was a similar result at No. 1 doubles as Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges teamed up for an 8-1 win.

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln East 3: Clare Plachy, Cece Ulrich and Anna Burt each picked victories in the top three singles matches to help lead Pius X. After taking four of the six singles matches, the Thunderbolts won two of the three doubles to lock up the win. Elly Johnson and Olivia Brehm each won their matches, respectively, for East at No. 4 and No. 5 singles. Kyana Le and Adeline Fornander teamed up for the No. 3 doubles victory.

