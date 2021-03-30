Prep glance: Early deficit helped 'wake us up' as North Star slips past Lincoln High in OT

Trailing 1-0 with 19 minutes left in regulation, the Lincoln North Star girls soccer team scored two consecutive goals in a 2-1 overtime victory against Lincoln High at Seacrest Field.

"We came out a little flat," said Navigators coach Edward Meitzen. "It took Lincoln High scoring to wake us up a bit and it ultimately got us back in the game."

Senior midfielder Katelyn Jones scored the Gators' first goal on an assist from junior Jaycee McFadden with 13 minutes left to play. Senior Kalyn Wulf scored the winner in the 10th minute of overtime.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0: Junior McKenna Rathbun and senior Brooke Kutilek each scored in the first nine minutes of the second half for the Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks, continuing the team's spotless 5-0 start to the season.

BASEBALL

Norris 13, Adams Central 0: Titan senior Bryson Schultz struck out all 15 batters he faced in a five-inning, no-hit effort in the run-rule-shortened game. He issued one walk, and completed the feat in 76 pitches. Seven different Titans had an RBI, including Jagger Amend, who had two.

