Prep glance: Creighton Prep scores early in 1-0 shutout of Millard North to claim Metro boys title

Simon Metcalf put Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep up 1-0 and the score stood for the next 83 minutes as the Junior Jays defeated No. 9 Millard North in the Metro Conference boys soccer championship on Monday at Collin Stadium in Omaha.

"Both teams did a pretty good job," Creighton Prep assistant coach Steve Monzu said. "Millard North did a great counterattack. They had some speed. They did a good job of disrupting us."

"At the start of the season, it was about finding our identity. Even with coach (Tom) Hoover out, he did a good job of writing some incredible reflections for (Creighton Prep) to get them in the right mindset."

The Junior Jays were without Hoover, the head coach, due to COVID-19.

Nic Ostapowicz assisted on Metcalf's goal.

GIRLS SOCCER