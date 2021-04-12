Prep glance: Creighton Prep scores early in 1-0 shutout of Millard North to claim Metro boys title

Simon Metcalf put Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep up 1-0 and the score stood for the next 83 minutes as the Junior Jays defeated No. 9 Millard North in the Metro Conference boys soccer championship on Monday at Collin Stadium in Omaha.
"Both teams did a pretty good job," Creighton Prep assistant coach Steve Monzu said. "Millard North did a great counterattack. They had some speed. They did a good job of disrupting us."
"At the start of the season, it was about finding our identity. Even with coach (Tom) Hoover out, he did a good job of writing some incredible reflections for (Creighton Prep) to get them in the right mindset."
The Junior Jays were without Hoover, the head coach, due to COVID-19.
Nic Ostapowicz assisted on Metcalf's goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gretna 4, Millard North 1: Chaley French put Class A No. 4 Gretna up 1-0 in the 19th minute and the Dragons never looked back in claiming the Metro Tournament final over No. 10 Millard North in Omaha. Allison Marshall added a goal in the 37th minute to put Gretna up 2-0 before Millard North's Campbell Zimmers converted a penalty kick early in the second half. Marshall added her second goal as Gretna cushioned its lead to 3-1 and Husker recruit Sarah Weber added a late goal to seal the win.
GOLF
Bob Simpson Invitational: Lincoln Christian finished ninth in a 13-team field dominated by Norris in the tournament at Ashland Country Club. Norris won with 314 strokes, while Gretna finished second (341) and Christian (382) ninth. Henry Smith's 87 was Christian's best score, good enough for 16th individually. Elkhorn's Sam Arnold won with a 73, one stroke better than Carson Thurber of Norris.