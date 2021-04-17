Prep glance: Carpenter's pair of late goals lifts East past Pius X

Kayma Carpenter's late-game heroics helped the No. 3 Lincoln East girls soccer team get past Lincoln Pius X 2-1 on Saturday at Seacrest Field.

After the Thunderbolts scored off a penalty kick in the first half, the Spartan sophomore stepped up, scoring twice in the final nine minutes to complete the comeback.

Carpenter scored her first tally with nine minutes left in regulation and then netted the game-winner with just over a minute remaining. Senior Briley Hill had an assist for East.

BASEBALL

Trailblazer Conference Tournament: A four-run fourth inning helped Beatrice power past Wahoo/BN/LL 7-3 in the third-place game. Beatrice starter Adam DeBoer went five innings, surrendering three runs and striking out six. Beatrice's Austin Burroughs went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Colin Ludvik, Aaron Ickler and Cooper Hancock each added an RBI for the Warriors. Ralston beat Plattsmouth 8-5 for the tournament title.