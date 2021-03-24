Prep glance: Al-Barakat scores four times as Spartans boys shut out North Star

Senior team captain Haider Al-Barakat scored four goals for Lincoln East as the Class A No. 9 Spartans shut out Lincoln North Star 6-0 in a boys soccer match Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Sophomores Aiden Nachi and Admir Mujikic each added a goal, and goalkeepers Jaden Miller and Brayden Bouwens each had two saves, completing the clean sheet.

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln High 0: Junior Brayden Kramer led No. 4 Lincoln Southwest with two goals, junior Braden Lackey chipped in with a goal and senior captain Eli Rhodes scored on a penalty kick at Beechner Athletic Complex. The Silver Hawks improved to 4-0 and earned their second straight clean sheet.

