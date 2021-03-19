 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Al-Abarakat's hat trick lifts No. 9 Lincoln East boys past Northeast
Haider Al-Abarakat wasted little time finding the scoring column in a new season.

The Lincoln East senior scored three goals to lead the Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Lincoln Northeast on Friday evening at Seacrest Field.

Sophomore Aidan Nachi added another goal for the Spartans, who will play No. 4 Lincoln Southwest on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kayma Carpenter scored four goals while Lillie Shaw added three as the Spartans cruised past the Rockets at Beechner Field.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Lincoln Southwest overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat Lincoln Pius X. 

Southwest wiped out the deficit with a four-run fourth inning. Brock Merkel and Ethan Morrow had back-to-back two-out, two-run hits in the frame.

Silver Hawk reliever Jordan Smith who limited the Thunderbolts to one run and one hit over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Colby Chapelle had two hits, including a double, for the Thunderbolts.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bulldog Challenge: The Lincoln Lutheran boys and girls both finished in fourth place at the indoor meet hosted by Concordia.

Lutheran senior Wyatt Marr set a meet record in the boys discus with a toss of 142 feet, 1½ inches, and teammate Logan Lebo, a freshman, won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 55.97 seconds) and 800 (2:12.60).

Lutheran swept the throws on the girls side. Senior Abi Wohlgemuth won the shot put (37-1), and sophomore Taylor Streich took first in the discus (107-10).

The Centennial girls and Archbishop Bergan boys won the team titles.

Elkhorn South Invitational: The Lincoln East girls captured the team title at Elkhorn High School. The Spartans swept the leaderboard in the 1,600 with Berlyn Schulz winning the event in 5:26.29. 

The Lincoln East boys finished in third, with DeKendrick McCray winning at 400 (:52.95) and Joey Ridder finishing on top in the 110 hurdles (:16.20). Gretna won the team title.

Lincoln Northeast finished in seventh in both the boys and girls divisions. Freshman Tasia Sadler won the high jump (5-2) for the Rockets.

 

