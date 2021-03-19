Prep glance: Al-Abarakat's hat trick lifts No. 9 Lincoln East boys past Northeast

Haider Al-Abarakat wasted little time finding the scoring column in a new season.

The Lincoln East senior scored three goals to lead the Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Lincoln Northeast on Friday evening at Seacrest Field.

Sophomore Aidan Nachi added another goal for the Spartans, who will play No. 4 Lincoln Southwest on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kayma Carpenter scored four goals while Lillie Shaw added three as the Spartans cruised past the Rockets at Beechner Field.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Lincoln Southwest overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat Lincoln Pius X.

Southwest wiped out the deficit with a four-run fourth inning. Brock Merkel and Ethan Morrow had back-to-back two-out, two-run hits in the frame.

Silver Hawk reliever Jordan Smith who limited the Thunderbolts to one run and one hit over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Colby Chapelle had two hits, including a double, for the Thunderbolts.

TRACK AND FIELD