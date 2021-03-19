Prep glance: Al-Abarakat's hat trick lifts No. 9 Lincoln East boys past Northeast

Lutheran senior Wyatt Marr set a meet record in the boys discus with a toss of 142 feet, 1½ inches, and teammate Logan Lebo, a freshman, won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 55.97 seconds) and 800 (2:12.60).
Lutheran swept the throws on the girls side. Senior Abi Wohlgemuth won the shot put (37-1), and sophomore Taylor Streich took first in the discus (107-10).
The Centennial girls and Archbishop Bergan boys won the team titles.
Elkhorn South Invitational: The Lincoln East girls captured the team title at Elkhorn High School. The Spartans swept the leaderboard in the 1,600 with Berlyn Schulz winning the event in 5:26.29.
The Lincoln East boys finished in third, with DeKendrick McCray winning at 400 (:52.95) and Joey Ridder finishing on top in the 110 hurdles (:16.20). Gretna won the team title.
Lincoln Northeast finished in seventh in both the boys and girls divisions. Freshman Tasia Sadler won the high jump (5-2) for the Rockets.
