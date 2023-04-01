Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Millard North 1
Lincoln Pius X 3, Columbus 1
Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 3, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn North 2, Omaha Roncalli 1
Kearney 10, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1, SO
Kearney Catholic 3, Seward 0
Lexington vs. Crete
Norris 3, Elkhorn South 2, SO
Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 6, Holdrege 0
Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Gross
Omaha Westview vs. Blair
Ralston 1, Aurora 0
Seward 1, Holdrege 0