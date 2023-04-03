Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln Southeast
Kearney 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 9, Omaha Westview 0
Conestoga 4, Madison 0
Elkhorn North at Mount Michael
Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 0
Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Millard North 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Millard South 5, Omaha Burke 3
Omaha Benson 8, Omaha North 0
People are also reading…
Omaha Bryan 1, Creighton Prep, SO
Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha South 0
Omaha Roncalli 4, Omaha Gross 1
Omaha South 4, Elkhorn South 3, SO
Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Central 0
York 4, Nebraska City 0