Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 0
Millard North 4, Lincoln East 0
Omaha Bryan 2, Lincoln High 0
Ralston 3, Lincoln Northwest 0
The Platte 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 11, Omaha Westview 1
Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn vs. Norris
GI Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Holdrege 2, Kearney Catholic 1, SO
Kearney 6, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Lexington 2, Crete 1
Millard South 1, Gretna 0
Norfolk 10, Gering 0
North Platte 5, Gering 2
Omaha Gross 2, Kearney Catholic 1, SO
Omaha Gross 4, Seward 0
Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Roncalli 1
Seward 2, Holdrege 1, SO
South Sioux City 1, Norfolk 0
South Sioux City 3, North Platte 0