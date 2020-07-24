Player from Lincoln co-op team is MVP at all-star soccer match

OMAHA — Raymond Central doesn’t have its own girls soccer team, but students at the school can still play the sport because of a co-op team with Lincoln Lutheran.
Some years only a few students from Raymond Central, the rural Lancaster County school, are on the team but this season eight players from the school were on the squad before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. After school each day the Raymond Central students would drive to Lincoln for practice.
One of the best players on the team was Kassidy Johnson, a Raymond Central student. And she’s actually seen the co-op from both sides, after starting high school as a student at Lincoln Lutheran before transferring to Raymond Central, where she also played basketball.
While Johnson didn’t get to play her senior season, the goalkeeper got one more high school match on Friday evening after being chosen to play in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase.
And she ended her prep career very well by helping the away team win the match 1-0 in a shootout in the Class B girls match at Omaha Skutt. Johnson’s team won the shootout 3-1, and she was named the match MVP.
The winning team made all three of its kicks in the shootout by Samantha Tonniges (Columbus Scotus), Madilyn Ayres (North Platte) and Aydan Rideer-Koch (Bennington). The home team had a costly miss when a shot hit off the right post in the second round.
Johnson was the goalie the full match. She made a couple of good saves in the first half, and then kept the shutout alive in the second half when the opponent had the advantage with the wind.
Johnson would prefer if matches don’t go to a shootout, but she likes the pressure.
“Ever since I started playing keeper that was one of the reasons I liked it is because I like the pressure being on me,” Johnson said.
Several years ago Johnson wouldn’t have expected to be in this spot.
“I started out with micro soccer, and I kind of wanted to quit because I wasn’t into it,” Johnson said. “But my parents really pushed me, and I’m super-glad they did because it became my No. 1 sport.”
Now Johnson will play soccer in college at Concordia. She helped Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central reach two district finals in three years, and was an honorable mention all-state selection last year when she had nine shutouts.
The Class B all-star match was added this year to give more players a chance to play after the season was canceled. The team practiced this week because some of the players hadn’t played in several months.
In the Class B boys match the home team rallied to win 3-2 in a shootout. The winning team tied the match with two goals in the final 15 minutes of the second half, scored by York’s Dalton Stodieck and Rafaela Sandoval from Lexington.
They won the shootout 2-1. Winning goalie Imanol Munoz from Lexington made saves on both attempts in the three-round shootout and was named match MVP.
Class A up next: Class A will get its chance on Saturday, with the girls match scheduled for 5 p.m. and the boys for 7:30 p.m. at Omaha Skutt. These are the players from Lincoln in the Class A matches.
Girls: Janet Cortez, Northeast; Alyssa Hansen, Pius X; Morgan Lipskey, Northeast; Gracie Dailey, Northeast; Maranda Kavan, Southwest; Lillian Wittmuss, Lincoln High; Cloe Quintana, Southwest; Kaya Williams, Southwest; Cassidy Kruse, Lincoln High.
Boys: Nick McElroy, Pius X; Alex Kohler, East; Bede Fulton, Pius X; Parker Jeppson, Southwest; Eric Howerter, East; Karson Jeffrey, East; Tim Goldsmith, Southeast; Randy Izaguirre, Lincoln High.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
