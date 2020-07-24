Player from Lincoln co-op team is MVP at all-star soccer match

Johnson was the goalie the full match. She made a couple of good saves in the first half, and then kept the shutout alive in the second half when the opponent had the advantage with the wind.

Johnson would prefer if matches don’t go to a shootout, but she likes the pressure.

“Ever since I started playing keeper that was one of the reasons I liked it is because I like the pressure being on me,” Johnson said.

Several years ago Johnson wouldn’t have expected to be in this spot.

“I started out with micro soccer, and I kind of wanted to quit because I wasn’t into it,” Johnson said. “But my parents really pushed me, and I’m super-glad they did because it became my No. 1 sport.”

Now Johnson will play soccer in college at Concordia. She helped Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central reach two district finals in three years, and was an honorable mention all-state selection last year when she had nine shutouts.

The Class B all-star match was added this year to give more players a chance to play after the season was canceled. The team practiced this week because some of the players hadn’t played in several months.