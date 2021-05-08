Platteview punctuates B-3 boys soccer district title win over Beatrice with 'incredible shot'

BEATRICE — The Platteview boys soccer team scored two quick goals against Beatrice with the wind at its back in the first half, but Trojan coach Mark McLaughlin wasn't sure it would be enough.

Indeed, Beatrice put on a relentless offensive attack when the teams switched sides for the second half, but the Orangemen weren't able to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, despite having limited scoring opportunities while going into the wind, Platteview was able to tack on two more goals after the intermission to defeat the Orangemen 4-1 in a B-3 district final Saturday in Beatrice.

Beatrice defeated Platteview 2-1 earlier this spring.

Jackson Flukey scored his first of two goals for the Trojans with 31 minutes remaining in the first half from about 15 yards out. About 10 minutes later, Platteview's Jacob Cargile used the wind to curl a corner kick into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

"If it wasn't for the wind, that second goal doesn't happen," McLaughlin said. "But we were worried two goals wasn't going to be enough at halftime. We figured we would need a counterattack in the second half to get a third one."