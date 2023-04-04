Tuesday was a good day for the Lincoln Pius X boys soccer team, with the Thunderbolts getting a 3-1 overtime win against No. 4 Lincoln East at Aldrich Field.
An exceptional day, actually, if you ask Pius junior forward Kyler Schell.
“This is our life’s dream,” Schell said. “We’ve never been able to beat East. I’m really proud of everybody, and it was a lot of fun. We’re going to keep this winning streak going.”
None of the Pius X players had ever beaten East in a varsity match, with one-goal losses each of the past two years.
Pius X already has five wins after winning just eight matches all of last season.
“I wish we’d have six (wins),” Pius X coach David Wright said. “The Norfolk one we want back, but they played well. It’s nice. Now we’re in the meat of our schedule, so we’ll make every win we can get.”
Tuesday’s win came against an East team that played in the state semifinals last year.
Schell scored the game-winner just four minutes into the 20-minute overtime. Pius X got a takeaway and got a shot off. The East goalie made the initial save, but could not pull the ball in. Schell got the loose ball and shot it in.
“I wasn’t about to over-hit that with the wind, so I had to curl it in and drive it pretty hard,” Schell said.
Schell was easy to notice in the match well before the winning goal, with his speed creating a couple of dangerous scoring chances. His six goals lead the team.
“He’s very elusive,” Wright said.
Pius X left no doubt in overtime with another goal by Ryan Aschoff with a shot from 20 yards out to the side netting for a 3-1 lead.
Both teams’ goals in regulation came in the first half. Morgan Armagost opened the scoring for Pius X with a shot right in front of the goal.
Late in the first half Aiden Nachi tied the match for East when the Pius X defense had a breakdown.
Mason Miller was the winning goalie for Pius X.
After losing its opening match, Pius X (5-1) has got its defense, midfield and attackers working better together.
“We’re getting better at building up from the back, and those attacking through balls are really dangerous now,” Schell said.
Photos: The sights from East, Pius X on the soccer field
Pius X's Kyler Schell (left) and Will Nelson (right) celebrate after Schell scored the game winning goal in an overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Kyler Schell (left) celebrates with teammates Mike Wyvill (center) and Sam Spicka (right) after Schell scored the game winning goal in an overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Kyler Schell reacts after scoring the game winning goal in an overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Ryan Aschoff and Lincoln East's Maddox Lambert react as the wind blows the ball off course in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Kyler Schell (left) and Basil Fulton (right) defend Lincoln East's Owen Hunt as he heads the ball over defenders in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Will Nelson (center) slide tackles Lincoln East's Diego Reyes Barbosa (right) in the second half Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Adi Mujkic (12) diverts a free kick by heading the ball in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Basil Fulton makes a pass while under defensive pressure form Lincoln East's Jonny Hoesch in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Maddox Miller guards Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi as he attempts to gain posseion of the ball in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Maddox Miller defends Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi as he controls the ball in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Basil Fulton (lleft,12) and Morgan Armagost (3, Center) fight for position against Lincoln East's Marek Laird (first left, 8), Owen Hunt (right, 6) and Luke Duden (5, far right) during a corner kick in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi collides with Pius X goal keeper Mason Miller during the first overtime period on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kyler Schell reacts after scoring a goal in the first overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pius X's Maddox Miller (left) has the ball stolen from him by Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi (center) in the second half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Kyler Schell (left) celebrates with teammates Mike Wyvill (center) and Sam Spicka (right) after Schell scored a goal in the first overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East head coach Colin Smitsek walks on to the field in the second half against Pius X on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Brayden Armagost and Lincoln East's Seth Kozak vie for the ball in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Kyler Schell (left) and Will Nelson (right) celebrate after Schell scored a goal in the first overtime period against Lincoln East on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Joey Patera attempts to head the ball while guarded by Lincoln East's Luke Duden in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Mike Wyvill attempts to boot the ball away but is stopped by Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Aidan Nachi (left) dribbles the ball while closely defended by Pius X's Basil Fulton (first left) and Brayden Armagost (right) in the second half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
