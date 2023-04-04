Tuesday was a good day for the Lincoln Pius X boys soccer team, with the Thunderbolts getting a 3-1 overtime win against No. 4 Lincoln East at Aldrich Field.

An exceptional day, actually, if you ask Pius junior forward Kyler Schell.

“This is our life’s dream,” Schell said. “We’ve never been able to beat East. I’m really proud of everybody, and it was a lot of fun. We’re going to keep this winning streak going.”

None of the Pius X players had ever beaten East in a varsity match, with one-goal losses each of the past two years.

Pius X already has five wins after winning just eight matches all of last season.

“I wish we’d have six (wins),” Pius X coach David Wright said. “The Norfolk one we want back, but they played well. It’s nice. Now we’re in the meat of our schedule, so we’ll make every win we can get.”

Tuesday’s win came against an East team that played in the state semifinals last year.

Schell scored the game-winner just four minutes into the 20-minute overtime. Pius X got a takeaway and got a shot off. The East goalie made the initial save, but could not pull the ball in. Schell got the loose ball and shot it in.

“I wasn’t about to over-hit that with the wind, so I had to curl it in and drive it pretty hard,” Schell said.

Schell was easy to notice in the match well before the winning goal, with his speed creating a couple of dangerous scoring chances. His six goals lead the team.

“He’s very elusive,” Wright said.

Pius X left no doubt in overtime with another goal by Ryan Aschoff with a shot from 20 yards out to the side netting for a 3-1 lead.

Both teams’ goals in regulation came in the first half. Morgan Armagost opened the scoring for Pius X with a shot right in front of the goal.

Late in the first half Aiden Nachi tied the match for East when the Pius X defense had a breakdown.

Mason Miller was the winning goalie for Pius X.

After losing its opening match, Pius X (5-1) has got its defense, midfield and attackers working better together.

“We’re getting better at building up from the back, and those attacking through balls are really dangerous now,” Schell said.

Photos: The sights from East, Pius X on the soccer field