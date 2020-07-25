You are the owner of this article.
Papio South, Omaha Skutt reach championship match of high school soccer tournament
PREP BOYS SOCCER

Papio South, Omaha Skutt reach championship match of high school soccer tournament

Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Skutt will play Sunday morning for the unofficial state championship in high school boys soccer this year.

After the high school season was canceled because of COVID-19, the Cornhusker State Games added a high school division for soccer to give teams a chance to at least play a few matches together this year, and 14 teams played in the two-week tournament.

In the championship bracket semifinals Saturday morning, Papillion-La Vista South beat Columbus 4-3, and Skutt beat Papillion-La Vista 1-0.

Papio South and Skutt will play in the championship match Sunday at 11 a.m. The match will be played on field No. 6 at the Lincoln Sports Foundation complex.

Also on Sunday, Lincoln Northeast will play Lincoln Southeast in the championship match of the consolation bracket at 9 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest had a 4-0 record in pool play last week but forfeited its quarterfinal match on Friday after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

-- Brent C. Wagner

High school soccer logo 2014
