From the start of the match on Wednesday, things were not looking great for the Papillion-La Vista girls soccer team in its district championship match against Lincoln Pius X.

Just a few minutes into the match, starting midfielder Clementine Smidt went down with a serious knee injury. Later, another Papillion-La Vista player headed to the bench with an ankle injury.

Back on the field, Pius X was on the attack for much of the first half. The Bolts had a great chance to score after a corner kick, but a Papillion-La Vista defender made a kick save on the goal line to stop a score.

Unranked Papillion-La Vista kept holding on over 100 minutes of action, and then a shootout, and ended winning with a 1-0 victory against the No. 7 ranked Thunderbolts at Aldrich Field. Papillion-La Vista won the shootout 4-1.

That sends the Papillion-La Vista to the state tournament for the first time since 2019, and the first time for second-year head coach Zach Walsh.

In the second half, Pius X (11-5) had some good scoring chances, including on three free kicks. But many of the Bolts’ shots in the match kept going high and wide.

With just four minutes left in overtime, Pius X had a header hit the post and bounce away. If that shot goes a few inches to the left Pius X may be the one headed to state instead.

“I thought Pius had about three really good opportunities,” Walsh said. “We got lucky on a couple. They hit the post on one in overtime. We just kind of weathered the storm.

“I’m not going to lie, in overtime we were definitely probably playing more for the shootout. And that ended up being a winning strategy.”

The Monarchs made all four kicks in the shootout – Anna Sis, backup goalie Adeline Bosiljevac, Isabelle Ashby and freshman Emma Wasilewski.

And Papillion-La Vista goalie Morgan Byrd made one save with a shot up the middle in the third round, and that’s often enough to win a shootout. After that Wasilewski made her kick to clinch it, and the celebration was on.

“At one point in the season we were 5-4 and now we’re sitting 11-5 and going to state, so it’s all good right now,” Walsh said.

The Papillion-La Vista defense was under pressure for long stretches of the match, but kept Pius X from scoring.

“I’m going to give all of the credit to the back line, and the midfield for stepping to all of the balls,” Byrd said. “I have a really strong back line. We all work together to get it done.”

Walsh is the son of longtime high school soccer coach John Walsh, who won a state championship as coach of the Millard North girls team. Now after retiring from teaching Walsh is an assistant coach for his son at Papillion-La Vista. They'll be back on the bench together at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium next week for the state tournament.

“I still remember my experience playing (at state) for Millard South and coach Jim Cooney,” Zach Walsh said. “Morrison Stadium is just a special place. That’s one of the best college soccer venues in the country, and to get to play our high school tournament there is just an awesome experience for these kids.”

