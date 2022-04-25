Omaha Westside shows how far it's come this season with 'gutsy' win over No. 8 Pius X

When you have two evenly matched soccer teams, any scoring opportunities generated through corner kicks and free kicks are significant.

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Westside girls soccer teams are evenly matched, but it was the Warriors who cashed in on a second-half corner kick to earn a 1-0 win Monday at Aldrich Field.

The result was a bit of a blow for Pius X (9-4) during the final week of the regular season because the Bolts were wanting a win to try and earn one of the No. 1 seeds for next week’s district tournaments. The district pairings will be released Wednesday.

Westside (9-5) scored the game-winner with 26 minutes remaining when senior captain Elle Hoffman scored off a corner kick.

Julia Allbery took the corner kick and launched the ball to the far side of the goal where Hoffman was there to knock it in.

“I think we caused some confusion by sending a runner short to try and get the short one, and that caused the eyes to be there,” said Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford of the goal. “We never had any intention of playing it to her and the confusion helped us sneak one in the back, and force it across the line. It worked how you want it to work, thankfully. Set pieces are massive.”

It was a “gutsy” win for Westside, Dunford said, due to some injuries, including starting goalie Delani Daubman going down during the match.

But backup goalie Jenna Brown helped finish off the win, including one final save on a close shot by Pius X with 80 seconds left in the match.

“We’ve got better and better as the season has gone on,” Dunford said. “We wouldn’t have won this game six weeks ago. We didn’t have the grittiness to do it.”

This is one of the best wins of the season for Omaha Westside, along with beating Elkhorn South earlier in the season. Elkhorn South had an 8-0 record at the time.

“We’re 7-2 in the last nine (matches), so that says a lot for the consistency,” Dunford said. “Our losses are to Gretna and Papio South in the last nine games, and Gretna is by far the best team in my opinion. We’ve beaten a lot of team around us, like Papio and Pius, and that’s what you got to do. I think we’re in a good run of form at the right time of year.”

The Thunderbolts’ best scoring chances came early in the match when speedy forward Abby Vacek got past most of the defense and got some shots off. Vacek leads Pius X with 13 goals.

“Abby just has a motor that doesn’t stop,” Pius X coach Steve Andersen said. "When she receives that ball at her foot she can turn any direction. She takes everything the best defenders in the state throw at her and keeps going.”

Vacek’s younger sister, Kate, has scored nine goals.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.