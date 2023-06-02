RALSTON – Omaha Skutt girls soccer will be different next season, and that’s not to say they won’t keep winning.

But this was the last in a stretch of seven straight years when at least one of the Behrens sisters was on the Skutt team. The Skyhawks won five state championships in that time.

Tess Behrens closed that run on Friday evening when she played in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase.

She was chosen to play in the all-star match for seniors, just like her older sisters Chloe and Cece had before her.

“It was a huge thing for me,” Tess Behrens said of playing in the match. “Both of my sisters have played in it. Being the last one is awesome.”

The match is a benefit for Special Olympics Nebraska, and last year raised about $15,000 over two matches. On Saturday, the Class A girls match is at 5 p.m., and the Class B boys match at 7:30 p.m.

In the Class B girls match the home team won 3-1.

Each of the goals was memorable. Brooke Tejral of Ralston opened the scoring for the winning team, playing on her home field.

Mia Garcia from Lexington tied the match 1-1 on a long shot that looped into the far corner of the goal, and her reaction to the impressive shot showed how excited she was.

The game-winning goal came with 16 minutes left in the second half. Georgina Magana Valdovinos from South Sioux City headed in a corner kick sent by Citali Prado of Lexington.

Madalyn Flynn from Elkhorn scored the final goal by finishing off a corner kick.

Winning goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore of Omaha Mercy was chosen as the match MVP. She made a couple of big saves when the match was close in the second half.

Other players on the winning team included Payton Wilkinson of Norris and Libbie Brezenski and Maysa Kuhl of Scotus Central Catholic.

At Omaha Skutt, Tess Behrens played on a state championship team in each of her three seasons. Her freshman season was canceled.

“I had the most medals out of my sisters,” Behrens said. “Going 3-for-3 in your high school career is just awesome to say.”

Tess played one season with her sister Cece, and this year Cece was an assistant coach for Tess’ high school team.

Tess Behrens will go to Grand Canyon University to study business.

She was honored to play in one more match Friday.

“It’s fun to play with people you played against during the season,” Behrens said. “I’m happy they do it, and it’s a good cause, too.”

In the Class B boys match, Justin Campos of Gross Catholic scored the game-winning goal right in front of the net with 12 minutes remaining in the match in a 5-2 win. They added two extra goals in the final 2 minutes.

Also scoring for the winning squad were Alexander Korte (Northwest), Gael Ibarra (Ralston), Dylan Toth (Omaha Skutt) and Owen Nolte (Gross Catholic).

Other players on the winning team included Ian Morehead and Jonny Martin of Waverly; Kenner Lovercheck and Carter Hanway of Norris; David Penate of Crete.

Scoring in the losing effort were Ayo Makinde (Bennington) and Braden Anderson (Scottsbluff).

The match MVP was Wil Tobaben, a defender for Omaha Skutt.

In both matches, one of the coaches had a son or daughter playing in the match – Fred and Jon Doscher from Elkhorn North; Kristi and Libbie Brezenski from Scotus Central Catholic.

