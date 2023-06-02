Other players on the winning team included Payton Wilkinson of Norris and Libbie Brezenski and Maysa Kuhl of Scotus Central Catholic.
At Omaha Skutt, Tess Behrens played on a state championship team in each of her three seasons. Her freshman season was canceled.
“I had the most medals out of my sisters,” Behrens said. “Going 3-for-3 in your high school career is just awesome to say.”
Tess played one season with her sister Cece, and this year Cece was an assistant coach for Tess’ high school team.
Tess Behrens will go to Grand Canyon University to study business.
She was honored to play in one more match Friday.
“It’s fun to play with people you played against during the season,” Behrens said. “I’m happy they do it, and it’s a good cause, too.”
In the Class B boys match, Justin Campos of Gross Catholic scored the game-winning goal right in front of the net with 12 minutes remaining in the match in a 5-2 win. They added two extra goals in the final 2 minutes.
Also scoring for the winning squad were Alexander Korte (Northwest), Gael Ibarra (Ralston), Dylan Toth (Omaha Skutt) and Owen Nolte (Gross Catholic).
Other players on the winning team included Ian Morehead and Jonny Martin of Waverly; Kenner Lovercheck and Carter Hanway of Norris; David Penate of Crete.
Scoring in the losing effort were Ayo Makinde (Bennington) and Braden Anderson (Scottsbluff).
The match MVP was Wil Tobaben, a defender for Omaha Skutt.
In both matches, one of the coaches had a son or daughter playing in the match – Fred and Jon Doscher from Elkhorn North; Kristi and Libbie Brezenski from Scotus Central Catholic.
Omaha Gross' Justin Campos (right) celebrates his goal next to Omaha Skutt's Wil Tobaben (center) and Crete's David Penate during the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase on Friday at Ralston High School.