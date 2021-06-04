Omaha Gross goalie will go from high school all-star match to pro-am league

OMAHA — Goalie Alexus Townsend had to try and stop some of the best goal scorers in Class B during a girls all-star soccer match Friday.

But she’s used to that from practicing with a team of current and past NCAA Division I women’s soccer players. Townsend plays for the Gretna Elite Academy U-23 team that plays in United Women’s Soccer.

That’s a pro-am league, which is a designation based on how the league is operated. The players aren’t paid, but some of the players are playing in the league to get ready for the upcoming college season or to try and get the attention of teams in the professional leagues.

On Friday, Townsend represented Omaha Gross one final time. She was the MVP of the Class B match in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase at Omaha Skutt.

Townsend was MVP despite being the goalie for the team that lost. But Townsend made several saves that kept the match close, including one great diving one, and it took some well-executed goals to score against Townsend. And then in the final minutes of the match, Townsend moved from the net to a field position and scored a goal on a long free kick.