With a talented group of players, and a major weapon with an NCAA Division I recruit as goalkeeper, the Omaha Concordia girls soccer team will have a chance to make the state tournament for the first time.

In the final regular-season game Thursday, the Mustangs got their ninth win with a 2-0 win against Class B No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Lincoln Lutheran.

At goalie, the Mustangs have senior Emma Barnes, who has signed to play college soccer at Tarleton State in Texas.

And not only is she tough to score on, but she also moves up the field and takes free kicks that she can launch from long distances right in front of the goal.

That is how Concordia scored its first goal Thursday just 10 minutes into the match. Barnes took a free kick and got the ball all the way to the front of the goal where freshman Abbi Gibbs knocked it in.

Barnes has about five assists this season.

“We use that foot because she can launch it,” Omaha Concordia coach Oscar Gonzalez said. “She’s scored on 35-yard shots. She’s a great weapon to have.”

Barnes didn’t have to make many difficult saves Thursday, but she can do that, too.

“She’s got great reaction,” Gonzalez said. “My confidence in her ability is very, very high.”

The Mustangs scored another goal in the first half on a set piece scored by freshman Maddy Mitchell after a corner kick. Phoebe Barb had the assist.

Omaha Concordia is an interesting team because it’s a co-op team where players from Omaha Concordia, Brownell Talbot, Omaha Christian Academy and Douglas County West are able to play on the team.

This season the team has 11 players from Omaha Concordia and four from DC West, including Barnes. There are also three players from Brownell Talbot.

Omaha Concordia is the only school that might have enough players to have its own team most years.

“Brownell Talbot only sends three girls, so those girls wouldn’t be able to play without this co-op,” Gonzalez said.

Lincoln Lutheran (6-5) was in rebuilding mode the season after losing eight seniors from a state tournament team, but has won enough that it may also have a chance to get in the district final round again.

The Warriors have some players who had never played soccer before, and have also been hurt by injuries. But they’ve kept winning.

“The way we started out, it’s far exceeded my expectations,” coach Dave Gosselin said. “The new girls have come in and they’re an athletic bunch and they’ve learned a lot. They’ve been thrown into the deep end of the pool, and we’re still swimming.”

Photos: No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran/RC hosts Omaha Concordia in girls soccer match