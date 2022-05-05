Omaha Bryan boys end state soccer drought, hold off Knights for tournament berth

OMAHA — The school year is down to the final few weeks, and Omaha Bryan had yet to have one of its sports teams qualify for state in a team sport.

That’s not the case anymore after the school’s boys soccer team delivered.

The No. 6 Bears beat No. 9 Lincoln Southeast 3-2 in the A-7 district championship match on Thursday at Omaha Bryan.

Bryan last made state in 2015, and this is just the second time during the NSAA soccer era (since 1988) that Bryan has made state.

“It feels great,” Omaha Bryan senior Cesar Hernandez said. “I love to make history with this special team.”

It was a home match for Bryan, and a large crowd of supporters came, with most of the seating filled on one side of the stadium.

“I’m surprised we got this big crowd, and I like to perform with this big crowd,” said Hernandez, who scored two goals.

All five goals came during a 19-minute stretch of a supercharged first half.

Goals came in pairs to start the match, with Bryan scoring the first two and Southeast the next two.

The first goal came 18 minutes into the match, when Hernandez volleyed in a shot in front of the goal.

About four minutes later, Bryan took a penalty and Hernandez made the penalty kick to make it 2-0.

Then it was the Knights’ turn, with Southeast scoring back-to-back goals. Henry Moberly scored first when he finished off a crossing pass. Tyson Klein scored the second goal on a header.

Omaha Bryan scored again on a quick breakaway by Francisco Barajas-Castro to make it 3-2 just before halftime in what ended up being the game winner.

Phew.

“It was crazy, I’ll tell you that,” Omaha Bryan coach Daniel Vasquez said of the five-goal first half.

In the second half, Bryan dropped back more defenders and Southeast wasn’t able to get the tying score.

“When we got that first score, they felt like, ‘Hey, we’re in it,” Southeast coach Mike Rosza said. “The energy and momentum switched, and then we got that second goal in. Good things were going. Bryan is solid, and stuck to their game of switching the ball and we adjusted. They found the right time and right spot to get that third goal in on that backside.”

Southeast ends the season 10-5 and is a combined 21-10 over the past two seasons.

Bryan (13-5) will arrive at state with a seven-match winning streak.

While Bryan has five losses, it still has one of the more impressive resumes in the state, with wins against each of the top three ranked teams (Creighton Prep, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South).

“We figured it out that we can stay with the best of them,” Vasquez said. “There was this narrative that we could get beat by anyone. We had a bad game against Lincoln High, but they’re a pretty good team. I felt like Millard South was a solid team, and Elkhorn South was another solid team. So the narrative to us was that we can get beat by anybody. So we’re happy to be here, and we got the job done.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

