Norris midfielder Reese Borer commits to Nebraska soccer

Norris senior-to-be Reese Borer has committed to play college soccer for Nebraska, she recently announced on social media.
As a junior this past season, the midfielder scored 10 goals and passed for 11 assists while helping to lead the Titans to the state championship match.
Borer plays club soccer for Gretna Elite Academy.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
