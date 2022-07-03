 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norris midfielder Reese Borer commits to Nebraska soccer

Lincoln Lutheran/RC vs. Norris, 5.11

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Sierra Springer (left) battles Norris' Reese Borer for the ball during a Class B girls state soccer first-round match on May 11 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Norris senior-to-be Reese Borer has committed to play college soccer for Nebraska, she recently announced on social media.

As a junior this past season, the midfielder scored 10 goals and passed for 11 assists while helping to lead the Titans to the state championship match.

Borer plays club soccer for Gretna Elite Academy.

Husker News