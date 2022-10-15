Norris middle blocker Spilker commits to Omaha

Another Norris volleyball player announced her commitment to a Division 1 school, further adding to the school's pipeline in recent years.

Junior middle Celia Spilker has pledged to join Omaha in the 2024 class.

Spilker is fifth on the team in kills so far this season with 65 with a .227 hitting percentage. She is second with 46 total blocks. Spilker also plays club volleyball for Nebraska Juniors 16 Black.

She becomes the second in Norris' 2024 class to commit, after Alivia Hausmann committed to Creighton. She is their fourth D1 commit in the last four years.