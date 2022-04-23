Norris girls get 'challenged' at halftime, answer with 1-0 win vs Lincoln Lutheran/RC; Titan boys win, too

The Norris girls soccer team is back for more.

After finishing Class B runner-up a year ago, the 13-1 Titans are again in the mix, with their only loss coming to Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X.

With physicality and aggressiveness on full display throughout a 1-0 win against No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Saturday in Lincoln, the top-rated Titans are making their championship aspirations clear.

The teams played through another highly windy day, and it was just the third time this season Norris has played on a grass playing surface.

The game's lone goal came in the 35th minute. Clare Macklin, a Norris sophomore, booted a ball into the net from nearly 20 yards out. The score was set up by Hayden Baker.

“I saw Hayden,” Macklin said. “She cut in, and it was a really good run on her part. She had space and drew one of the midfielders out that had been marking me. I realized I was left unmarked and the shot was open.”

Lincoln Lutheran/RC largely played a bend but don't break style of defense. In the first half, the Titans had the wind behind them and fired off shot after shot, but only Macklin's snuck through.

Norris coach Arnold Talero challenged his team's defense at halftime.

“The conditions, windy and a grass field, we played well. I think the first half, there was a time period where we weren’t communicating very well in the backfield," Talero said. "In the second half, we challenged the players to communicate better and move the ball around a little bit.”

Norris only has one more regular-season match before subdistrict play begins April 30 — and the Titans feel good about their current standing.

“I’m really proud of the girls and how they’re playing,” Talero said. “The way that we challenge them, they’re gaining that mental toughness toward the end of the season which is required to make a run at state.”

The boys game offered another physical matchup.

Norris (6-7) and Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-4) both had a number of possession changes in the first period and each team had strong looks at scoring. However, neither capitalized, and they went into halftime with a 0-0 tie.

The second half was a different story.

Norris’ David Tetrick scored a goal in the 45th minute on a pass thrown in from the touchline and Tate Crawford got open in the course of play and scored another one in the 69th minute to help fuel Norris' 2-0 win Saturday.

Titans coach Scott Hakel said he was proud of how his team battled, especially considering the group's health.

“Our team is pretty injured so the fact that we’re playing through those injuries and trying our best every game, I give the whole win to the players,” Hakel said.

