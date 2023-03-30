A halftime meeting, a gusty Seacrest Field and a pair of penalty kicks went in favor of the Lincoln East girls soccer team Thursday.

The Class A No. 4 Spartans (5-0) outlasted No. 3 Lincoln Southwest (4-1) 1-0 at Seacrest Field behind a Grace Peterson penalty kick with 25 minutes left in regulation. Minutes later it was Susie Bovaird stopping Lincoln Southwest on a penalty kick.

Lincoln East head coach Emily Mathews said Peterson and Bovaird routinely deliver in big moments.

“We know if we ever have the opportunity for a penalty kick in a game, we are going to take the advantage and capitalize on that,” Mathews said. “Grace is our number one shooter and had a beautiful shot in the back of the net. … Same thing on the opposite side of that. Susie, our goalkeeper, has the opportunity to get lots of repetition in penalty kicks in practice. She stepped up huge for us.

“Emotional, competitive games like this, it's about who steps up in the moment. I'm so proud of Gracie and Susie stepping up in those two big moments.”

With a 0-0 tie at half, the Spartans sat in a circle. One by one they were called upon by head coach Mathews when they raised their hand to say what they had to say from the pitch or the sideline.

“What I love about this team is they are such strong leaders,” Mathews said. “They use their leadership vocally at halftime as we talk through adjustments. Of course, us coaches talk about adjustments, 'What went well? Points of improvement for the second half,' but the girls are so incredibly intelligent and they add in their tidbits and information at the end. It's really a team effort and collective.”

After the Spartans broke the huddle for the second half and with the wind at their back, Lincoln East gained the advantage they were looking for after Southwest was called for a handball inside the box to set up Peterson's goal.

“It's very nerve-wracking because it is such a big game,” Peterson said. “I tried to stay calm and take deep breaths and do it for my team.”

Lincoln Southwest had not been scored on prior to Thursday's contest, outscoring opponents 15-0 before Peterson's goal.

“This is such a big rivalry for us,” Peterson added. “Just pulling through the wind today means so much to us. We are there for the rest of the season.”

After Peterson sparked the Spartans, Lincoln East's only varsity goalkeeper would get her moment of truth against one of Southwest's most potent strikers Charley Kort.

But as much as the Spartans are keen on capitalizing on scoring penalty kicks, Bovaird is just as keen stopping them, shutting down Lincoln Southwest's only real opportunity to even the score.

“I thought I just needed a touch on it. That's all I'd need,” Bovaird said. “My teammates support me every day in practice when we do (penalty kicks) and that always boosts my confidence.”