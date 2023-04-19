The third-ranked Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team won the Heartland Conference Tournament championship with a 1-0 win against No. 2 Lincoln East on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

East also beat Lincoln Pius X 2-0 in the semifinals. The tournament returned this year after not being played for a few years following the latest round of conference expansion.

Southwest got the winning goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, scored by junior forward Charley Kort.

It came on a long shot from about 25 yards that the East goalie got in front of but couldn’t complete the save.

Southwest avenged an earlier 1-0 loss against East during the third week of the season. It’s the first loss of the season for East after an 11-0 start.

