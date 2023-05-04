There was a lot of drama in the final 20 minutes of the girls soccer district championship match between Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.

In the second half, No. 9-ranked Southeast was on the verge of a significant upset.

Then No. 2 Lincoln East scored the game-tying and winning goals over a four-minute stretch in the final 10 minutes of the match to win 2-1 at Seacrest Field.

With the win, East makes state for the fourth straight season.

“It was really stressful,” East sophomore MaKynlie Cade. “But in the locker room we talked about how we were going to fight until the end, and we weren’t going to give up, and that’s what we did.”

Playing with a 1-0 lead in the second half, Southeast experienced a setback when starting goalie Johanne Hagen, an exchange student form Norway, went down with a leg injury with 20 minutes left in the match, bringing on a backup in a pressure-packed situation. Hagen wasn’t able to return.

With 10 minutes left, Page Monson got the tying goal for East on a free kick.

“Page Monson is one of the most talented set-piece takers, so when I knew her foot was going to be behind the ball I knew we had a really good opportunity to score,” East coach Emily Mathews said. “She got us back in the game.”

The game-winner came with 6:14 left in the match. After a free kick, Cade made a run up the right side, went around a defender and got off the winning shot.

“I just tried to stay calm, because sometimes I get a little frantic when I’m in the final third,” said Cade of the game-winner.

The moment wasn’t too big for Cade.

“She has so much fight and power in her and she was determined to find the back of the net there,” Mathews said.

Southeast took a 1-0 lead just 12 minutes into the match when freshman Katie Childress scored on a shot from 20 yards.

A few weeks ago, Southeast had a 4-6 record. But the Knights (9-7) made a late surge and nearly got back to state one year after being one of the best stories in the state when it went from unranked to start the season to a state runner-up finish.

