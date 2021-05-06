No. 1 Southwest girls top No. 9 Millard West to advance to state soccer tournament

In the first half Millard West had some good scoring chances, but Southwest was the stronger team in the second half.

Southwest senior midfield Ava Spinar scored four minutes into the second half. Spinar dribbled in after a corner kick and chipped a shot over the goalie to the side netting.

“We knew that we were going to do short corners, it was kind of in the plan, so I felt really confident going into it, especially because (Millard West) only sent one defender (to the corner),” Spinar said. “We’ve been though that in training, and bringing that to the big stage it felt really good to see it go in.”

Southwest rotates between two goalies – senior Emma Hein and sophomore Alexa Gobel. Gobel made a few big saves in the second half, including on a close free kick and another diving save.

“It’s easy to recognize her ability,” said Nettleton of Gobel.

A tight bond among the Southwest players has helped the team win seven games decided by one goal this season, including two against Millard West.