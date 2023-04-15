Prior to this season, the Gretna boys soccer team made a change to its schedule, which led to a nice treat during the fifth week of the season when one of the top teams from the Omaha area faced off with one of Lincoln's best.

And it ended up being a great match, with Class A No. 1-ranked Gretna beating No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in overtime at Seacrest Field.

Twice during the match, Gretna had to rally from a one-goal deficit after the Silver Hawks took leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

Maguire Perkins scored the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining in overtime.

Gretna (9-2) was the state champion last year. Gone from that team are three senior starters. The Dragons have looked great at times this season, too, but have also battled some injuries and dropped matches against Millard South and Creighton Prep.

Southwest and Gretna will also play against next season, and in the future, they may try to play a big match at one of the college stadiums at Creighton or the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“This year we added Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “We’re back down in Lincoln next Saturday against Lincoln East. It’s good to see some crossover games between Omaha and Lincoln teams. You want to see the teams that are always fighting for top four or five spots (at the state tournament). I thought we showed well today.”

Perkins scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals over a stretch of about 30 minutes in the second half and overtime. He’s got a team-leading 10 goals.

“He’s battled,” Ortlieb said. “For some of the year, the goal has looked very, very small. He scored two today for us, and that’s why we lean on him as a leader. At the end of the day, his job up top is to put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s what we did.”

The winner was a beauty, with Perkins being patient under pressure near the goal, making a move and drilling a shot.

“I could have shot it earlier, but I waited for the right moment,” Perkins said. “I saw the keeper thinking I was going to go far post, and I just chipped it over him near post.”

Some players in that situation might rush a shot and miss.

“He took his time and made sure that you either force a save or it hits the back of the net,” Ortlieb said. “Don’t put it wide, and don’t put it over. Just make sure you get something out of it.”

To start the match Southwest (8-2) got a quick lead with a goal by Lane Kruse on a penalty kick just 4 minutes into the match.

Gretna made it 1-1 with a goal on a quick shot by Tommy Sowinkski about 10 minutes later. The goals just kept coming early in the match, with Southwest regaining a 2-1 lead with a goal by Henry Spethman off a corner kick.

In the second half, Perkins scored the first of his two goals when he made a nice move by the goal and sneaked a shot in the goal.

“That match was really exciting,” Perkins said. “I think we were the better team all around, but we gave up two bad goals and gave them momentum. In the second half, we flipped the switch on.”

Curtis Oberg was the winning goalie.

