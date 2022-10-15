Nebraska's top girls soccer player commits to Kansas State

Gretna junior Allison Marshall has committed to play college soccer at Kansas State, she announced on social media on Saturday.
The forward was the Gatorade player of the year for Nebraska in girls soccer in 2022.
Lincoln Southeast’s Cadence McCurdy (11) chases after Gretna’s Allison Marshall during the Class A state championship match on May 16, 2022 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
Journal Star file photo
As a sophomore last spring Marshall led the Dragons to a 21-0 record and a second straight Class A state championship. Marshall scored 15 goals and passed for six assists. She scored twice in Gretna’s 6-1 win against Lincoln Southeast in the state championship match.
Star recognition: Meet the 2022 girls soccer first-team Super-Staters
𝙁; 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Carpenter (center, No. 3) led Class A with 23 goals, and already ranks second in program history for career goals. She’s committed to play soccer at Nebraska.
The opponent’s view: “I consider her a silent assassin with her skill set and her ability to create something out of nothing. Not only is she a natural goal scorer with both feet, but her touch is remarkable, her work rate is elite, and she understands her ability to create opportunities for her teammates with her movement.” — Columbus coach Zack Wayman.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝘿𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖, 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: De Fini (right) scored 12 goals and had 12 assists while helping Gretna win the Class A state championship. During her three seasons at Gretna, the team had a 56-5 record with two state championships. She’ll play in college at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
The opponent’s view: “She is a player where you consistently have to know where she is at all times. Savannah can find the back of the net at any moment of the game, which makes her a game-changer.” — Millard North coach James Abueg.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: During her first season as a starter, Marshall (right) had 15 goals and six assists. That included three goals during the state tournament. She was key in Gretna outscoring its opponents 118-6 this season. She's been invited to train with the youth national team.
The opponent’s view: “She has the pace, technique, size, and motor to be one of the better forwards to come out of Nebraska. She simply takes over games and elevates the level of her teammates. With two years to play, she could leave her mark as one of the best ever.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙪𝙨; 𝙁𝙧.
The resume: Brezenski (right) led the state with 38 goals (the Class B record for one season is 54). She also had 16 assists, many going to her sister, Libbie, and she tied the school record for goals in a match with five. She’s the first freshman to make first-team Super-State since 2016 (Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich).
The opponent’s view: “Emma is a special talent who showed a maturity level well beyond her years as a first-year high school player. She is a player who scores goals and dominates a game or takes on the role of playmaker helping her teammates be better. Emma is an exceptional player who will be exciting to watch develop.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙖, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Makovicka (2) was the do-it-all midfielder for the state champions, with her scoring and passing abilities key to the Dragons’ success. With Makovicka, Gretna was always a threat to score on free and corner kicks. She had 12 goals and three assists. She's known for winning one-on-one battles for loose balls in the midfield.
The opponent’s view: “Ava is a player who represents why I so admire midfielders. Ava is the perfect combination of strength, speed, skill, and grit who shows both a willingness to defend as much as she shows a willingness to attack.” — Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler.
Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙚, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Tate (left) tied for the team lead with 10 goals, with many coming during the biggest moments of the season. She’s signed to play soccer for Denver.
The opponent’s view: “Hannah demonstrates all of the attributes of an excellent midfielder. She is calm, clinical on the ball, and has a great vision for the game. She was a joy to watch.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Fredericks (left) was a key reason why Elkhorn South got to the state tournament, and then took No. 1-ranked Gretna to overtime in the first round. She often drew the task of defending some of the top forwards in the state while playing in the Metro Conference, and she usually did a good job of shutting them down.
The opponent’s view: “I think what makes Delaney Fredericks such a special player is her ability to stay cool, calm, and composed. Watching Elkhorn South play several times this year, even when things looked promising for the opponent, Delaney would inevitably make the right play at the right time. She reads the game at an extremely high level. On the rare occasion that Delaney makes a mistake, her speed and athleticism put her right back in a positive position.” — Papillion-La Vista coach Zach Walsh.
Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘼𝙫𝙞 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Gonzalez was a four-year starter and a key part in Marian reaching the state semifinals this season.
The opponent’s view: “Avi is a smart player who reads the game very well to break down opponents’ weakness. As a great defender, a player needs to be able to communicate well with their team, which she does very well.” — Omaha Central coach Jose Vargas.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Kohler (right) had 10 goals and 13 assists this season — each remarkable numbers for a defender. Norris is known for scoring goals on free and corner kicks, and Kohler is a big part of that. Before last season Norris had never won a match at the state tournament. But now with Kohler on the team, the Titans have been the Class B state runner-up the past two seasons.
The opponent’s view: “Grace is a physical and strong defender who is a danger to score from anywhere within 35 yards of the goal. She is a game-changing player who has a high soccer IQ that you rarely see playing in the back.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙂𝙆; 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙜, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Hogg was outstanding during the state tournament — including during a shootout win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals — while helping Southeast finish as state runner-up. During one stretch of the season, Hogg had a stretch of 731 minutes without conceding a goal. She only gave up nine goals during the regular season.
The opponent’s view: "Samaya is a keeper that can make all kinds of saves and has the skill set to be very difficult to beat. Whether it be saves with her feet, punches, dives or coming out bravely in breakaway scenarios she had them all on display in our game at state. I undoubtedly believe few players in the state meant more to a team than Samaya did to Lincoln Southeast." — Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Prososki is known for her wicked left-foot shot and being able to get off a shot quickly. She tied for the team lead this season with 10 goals. She'll join the Nebraska soccer team this summer.
The opponent’s view: “Emma has a strong knowledge of the game and was a huge threat for the Crusaders. She scored two goals within five minutes to give Marian the 2-1 win over us during the regular season.” — Elkhorn South coach Lindsay Aliano.
BRIDGET MCGILL, Omaha Marian High School
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!