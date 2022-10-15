 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Nebraska's top girls soccer player commits to Kansas State

Gretna junior Allison Marshall has committed to play college soccer at Kansas State, she announced on social media on Saturday.

The forward was the Gatorade player of the year for Nebraska in girls soccer in 2022.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna, 5.16

Lincoln Southeast’s Cadence McCurdy (11) chases after Gretna’s Allison Marshall during the Class A state championship match on May 16, 2022 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

As a sophomore last spring Marshall led the Dragons to a 21-0 record and a second straight Class A state championship. Marshall scored 15 goals and passed for six assists. She scored twice in Gretna’s 6-1 win against Lincoln Southeast in the state championship match.

