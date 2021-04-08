Nebraska-Minnesota soccer match delayed due to COVID-19 testing protocols

Nebraska's soccer match against Minnesota has been delayed due to pending COVID-19 tests.

The Huskers and Gophers were scheduled to play a Big Ten postseason match at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois. The match has been moved to a 9 p.m. start due to COVID-related testing protocols among the two teams, Nebraska confirmed.

Because the Big Ten has entered postseason play, a cancellation would likely end the Huskers' season.

Nebraska had one schedule hiccup related to COVID-19 during the regular season. The Huskers' third game of the season, at Ohio State, was postponed and later canceled out of an abundance of caution for both teams.

