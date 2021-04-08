 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska-Minnesota soccer match delayed due to COVID-19 testing protocols
0 comments
topical

Nebraska-Minnesota soccer match delayed due to COVID-19 testing protocols

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's soccer match against Minnesota has been delayed due to pending COVID-19 tests.

The Huskers and Gophers were scheduled to play a Big Ten postseason match at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois. The match has been moved to a 9 p.m. start due to COVID-related testing protocols among the two teams, Nebraska confirmed.

Because the Big Ten has entered postseason play, a cancellation would likely end the Huskers' season.

Nebraska had one schedule hiccup related to COVID-19 during the regular season. The Huskers' third game of the season, at Ohio State, was postponed and later canceled out of an abundance of caution for both teams.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News