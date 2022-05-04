Nachi's last-minute goal puts Spartan boys into state soccer tournament

Welcome to Episode 28 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Lincoln East junior Aiden Nachi scored the game-winning goal with just 48 seconds left in the match to give the Spartans a 2-1 win against Millard South on Wednesday in the A-5 district championship match.
The game was almost going to overtime before Nachi scored in front of the goal.
East led 1-0 when Karter Jeffrey scored with 29 minutes left in the second half, putting a shot in the left side of the goal after a quick breakaway.
Later in the half, Lincoln East was living on the edge for several minutes when Millard South kept getting shots. And then the Patriots broke through with the tying score, a great goal off a corner kick headed in by Jovany Herrero.
Photos: The Lincoln East boys battle Millard South for a state soccer tourney berth