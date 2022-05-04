 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Nachi's last-minute goal puts Spartan boys into state soccer tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 5.4

Millard South's Sam Stutheit (from left) and Jovany Herrero battle Lincoln East's Admir Mujkic for the ball during the first half of the boys A-5 district championship Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lincoln East junior Aiden Nachi scored the game-winning goal with just 48 seconds left in the match to give the Spartans a 2-1 win against Millard South on Wednesday in the A-5 district championship match.

The game was almost going to overtime before Nachi scored in front of the goal.

East led 1-0 when Karter Jeffrey scored with 29 minutes left in the second half, putting a shot in the left side of the goal after a quick breakaway.

Later in the half, Lincoln East was living on the edge for several minutes when Millard South kept getting shots. And then the Patriots broke through with the tying score, a great goal off a corner kick headed in by Jovany Herrero.

Check back for updates and photos for this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

