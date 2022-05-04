Nachi's last-minute goal puts East boys into state; '... it's just the best feeling in the world'

The big stadium was very good to the Lincoln high school soccer teams over the past two days, with the last of the five matches at Seacrest Field being the most exciting by far.

Lincoln East junior Aiden Nachi scored the game-winning goal with just 48 seconds left in the second half to give the No. 7 Spartans a 2-1 win against No. 8 Millard South on Wednesday in the A-5 district championship match.

That ended a stretch over about 30 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday when Lincoln boys and girls soccer teams combined to go 5-0 in district championship matches at Seacrest Field.

In order, the East girls, Southwest boys, Southwest girls, Southeast girls and East boys won district titles to make state.

The East game had the best atmosphere, too, with good student sections from both East and Millard South.

East’s game was almost going to overtime before Nachi scored on a bang-bang play in front of the goal.

Nachi got the ball, made one move and shot the ball through the goalie’s legs. It was his 18th goal of the season, by far the most for the Spartans.

“Aiden is very, very good in front of the goal,” East coach Colin Smitsek said. “He’s very composed and he was able to put it away before the goalkeeper could get to it. It was a good little combination.”

After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, East took a 1-0 lead when Karter Jeffrey scored with 29 minutes left in the second half, putting a shot in the left side of the goal after a quick breakaway.

Later in the half Lincoln East was living on the edge for several minutes when Millard South kept getting off shots. And then the Patriots broke through with the tying goal with 13 minutes remaining. It was a great goal off a corner kick headed in by Ben Menichetti off a good ball sent right in front of the goal by Simon McClannan.

East last made state in 2019. The Spartans lost to Millard West 2-1 in the district championship match last year. Nachi was going to do all he could for that not to happen again.

“We were up 1-0, and they tied it, and that jut reminded me of the painful feeling of losing last year’s district and that really motivated me to play hard and get another goal,” Nachi said. “I had all my friends here watching. They all came out, and I couldn’t let them down.”

East (12-3) goes to state on an eight match winning streak.

“Getting to state was a big goal of ours, so it’s just the best feeling in the world,” Nachi said.

