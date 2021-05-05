Millard West reaches mountain peak, edges Lincoln East for first state berth since 2016

Millard West coach Juan Aguirre was supposed to take over the Wildcat soccer program for the 2020 season before it was canceled. But his long-awaited debut season has produced a district title and the school’s first state tournament berth since 2016.

“I can only dream of this,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, we thought it was a pretty high mountain to climb. But we started clicking somewhere in there and started believing.“

On Wednesday night, the No. 7 Wildcats clicked again. They used two first-half goals to defeat No. 6 Lincoln East 2-1 and win the Class A-6 district championship at Seacrest Field.

“I just feel really blessed to be able to go back there (the state tournament),” Aguirre said. “We belong there.”

The first half produced no real opportunities for either side until the final 10 minutes. Millard West took the lead on a set piece when a free kick came whizzing on to the head of Johnson Lu, who directed it to the back of the net.

The Wildcats tacked on a second goal a few minutes later when the Spartan defense had a communication error on a backwards pass that led to them conceding an own goal. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into halftime.