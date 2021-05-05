Millard West reaches mountain peak, edges Lincoln East for first state berth since 2016

Millard West coach Juan Aguirre was supposed to take over the Wildcat soccer program for the 2020 season before it was canceled. But his long-awaited debut season has produced a district title and the school’s first state tournament berth since 2016.
“I can only dream of this,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, we thought it was a pretty high mountain to climb. But we started clicking somewhere in there and started believing.“
On Wednesday night, the No. 7 Wildcats clicked again. They used two first-half goals to defeat No. 6 Lincoln East 2-1 and win the Class A-6 district championship at Seacrest Field.
“I just feel really blessed to be able to go back there (the state tournament),” Aguirre said. “We belong there.”
The first half produced no real opportunities for either side until the final 10 minutes. Millard West took the lead on a set piece when a free kick came whizzing on to the head of Johnson Lu, who directed it to the back of the net.
The Wildcats tacked on a second goal a few minutes later when the Spartan defense had a communication error on a backwards pass that led to them conceding an own goal. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Lincoln East wasted no time on grabbing a goal back when Aidan Nachi pounced on a shot that was redirected his way just four minutes after halftime.
The Spartans continued to knock on the door of the Millard West goal in the second half. Their best chance to equalize came with just under two minutes remaining.
Jonny Hoesch made a run into the penalty area and the ball found its way to him in a one-on-one scenario from a few yards out. Hoesch tried to tuck the ball into the ball into the opposite bottom corner but ended up being just wide.
“They just put everything they had into that second half,” Lincoln East coach Collin Smitsek said. “Literally, we are talking about millimeters and that is a different result.”
Lincoln East dropped to 11-5 with the loss. Smitsek remains optimistic of his roster with only two seniors.
“I’m two weeks away from feeling excited about it, but once I get past that two-week mark, I will be looking toward the future and being excited of this group,” he said. “Their talent just keeps coming out of the walls.”