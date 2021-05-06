Matching kicks and wins with the boys, Southwest girls make their own perfect run to state

The high school soccer season is down to the final two weeks and Lincoln Southwest still has two undefeated soccer teams.
On Thursday the Southwest girls beat Millard West 1-0 in the A-1 district championship match at Seacrest Field.
The Silver Hawks improved to 15-0, and its next match will be Wednesday at the state tournament.
The Silver Hawks kept pace with the Southwest boys team, which won its district tournament one day earlier on the same field to improve to 15-0.
The Southwest girls are ranked No. 1, and the boys are No. 2.
Southwest isn’t a soccer super power just yet — the boys have one state championship and the girls are still trying for its first — but it’s been a memorable season with numerous conference and city titles won.
“It’s a special place at Southwest,” Southwest girls coach Thomas Nettleton said. “I wouldn’t call it soccer central, but we’re working toward it and maybe eventually we can feel like that.”
Southwest boys coach Derek Scheich started coaching with the Southwest girls program under Nettleton, first as a volunteer assistant coach and then as reserve coach.
“I’m really proud of what coach Scheich has been able to do with that program, and building the pride in it,” Nettleton said. “And same for us. This is my 10th year and we’ve been continuing to build a pretty strong program, and to be at this point, we’ve never hit this height.”
In the first half Millard West had some good scoring chances, but Southwest was the stronger team in the second half.
Southwest senior midfield Ava Spinar scored four minutes into the second half. Spinar dribbled in after a corner kick and chipped a shot over the goalie to the side netting.
“We knew that we were going to do short corners, it was kind of in the plan, so I felt really confident going into it, especially because (Millard West) only sent one defender (to the corner),” Spinar said. “We’ve been though that in training, and bringing that to the big stage it felt really good to see it go in.”
Southwest rotates between two goalies — senior Emma Hain and sophomore Alexa Gobel. Gobel made a few big saves in the second half, including on a close free kick and another diving save.
“It’s easy to recognize her ability,” said Nettleton of Gobel.
A tight bond among the Southwest players has helped the team win seven games decided by one goal this season, including two against Millard West.
“This is the team with the strongest bond that I’ve ever been on,” Spinar said. “We love each other, and we work really hard for each other on training, and on the field. And it shows in games like this where it’s a fight for 80 minutes. The fact that we love each other so much, and we play for each other, keeps us going.”
For No. 9 Millard West (8-8) it ends a long streak of making it to the state tournament, with the Wildcats making it each season since 2006, and usually winning a few matches once there, including the 2019 state championship. But after the 2020 season was canceled this season Millard West only has two players remaining from the 2019 title team.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.