LNE soccer coach who had interesting start to coaching hired for new coaching job

It was an interesting story how Simley got his start in coaching. The year after he graduated from high school, Simley went to the school to purchase a pass so he could attend some soccer matches that spring, but athletic director Clayton Heath had an idea that would get Simley into the games for free.

“I said, ‘Sure, I’ll volunteer (to help coach),’” Simley said. “He was like, ‘No, we need a reserve coach,’ so I ended up getting hired to coach reserve my freshman year of college.”

That wasn’t as odd as it seemed, Simley said, because the reserve team was mostly freshmen, and didn’t have any players that Simley had played with on the varsity team the previous year.

Simley was the reserve coach for two years, and then junior varsity coach for two years after, at the same time he was on the men’s soccer team at Nebraska Wesleyan. When he started college, Simley hadn’t planned to be a teacher and coach.

Then he became the boys head coach for the 2013 season, just five years after he played for the Rockets. He was 22 when he was hired. During the first seasons he was the head coach, Simley would on occasion still play with the Northeast players during practice, and he still does that some now.