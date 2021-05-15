 Skip to main content
Live updates: With Class A finals set, four Class B teams look to punch tickets to title game
Live updates: With Class A finals set, four Class B teams look to punch tickets to title game

  Updated
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.11

Lincoln Southwest's John Le (12) dribbles between pressure from Grand Island's Sammy Santiago Sandoval (left) and Abner Sanchez during a first-round game at the Class A state tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Creighton's Morrison Stadium has been a soccer hotbed for the past week, and it's not done yet. We know the finals matchups in Class A. It'll be Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha South in the boys game; Gretna vs. Millard North for the girls. 

How is Class B going to shake out? Follow here for updates from the semifinals.

Scores/schedule  |  Fan info

Time to link up

Saturday 

Class A boys: Hamouda's goal leads Southwest's perfect season into state final

Class A boys: Omaha South's state tournament streak continues with win against Gretna

Class A girls: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Millard North continues improbable run by knocking off mainstay Omaha Marian

Class A girls: Gretna's extra work in shootout situations is just the (finals) ticket as Dragons outlast Spartans

Photos: Gretna vs. Lincoln East

Friday (girls)

Class B: From 'scariest thing' to thrill of victory, Ernstmeyer leads Warriors to first-ever semifinals appearance

Photos: Columbus Scotus vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Class B: Norris punches ticket to first-ever state semifinals

Class B: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001

Photos: Lexington vs. Norris

Thursday (boys)

Class B: Bennington notches first-ever state win, and 'nobody expected us to be here'

Class B: Mount Michael's late scoring surge tops Columbus Scotus; Lexington ousts South Sioux City

Wednesday (girls)

Class A: Peterson, Carpenter lift East girls over Papio South in high-scoring match

Class A: Recent change in goalkeepers helps Millard North upend No. 1 Southwest in shootout

Photos: Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Photos: Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North 

Tuesday (boys)

Class A: Southwest shows it's 'cooking at the right time' with quick strikes against Islanders

Class A: Gretna shakes off nerves, reels off four second-half goals to beat Southeast

Class A: Omaha South scores three straight in first-round win

Photos: Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna

Photos: Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest

Southwest's Fuelberth unafraid to face penalty kicks, saving his best for last

 

