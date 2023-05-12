Greetings from Morrison Stadium in Omaha, where there will be four Class B semifinal matches Saturday — two boys, two girls.
The Day 6 lineup
› Girls: Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs. Norris (15-1), noon
› Girls: Omaha Skutt (13-4) vs. Omaha Mercy (14-7), 2
› Boys: Bennington (18-0) vs. Schuyler (15-2), 5:30
› Boys: Omaha Skutt (17-1) vs. Lexington (16-3), 7:30
Follow live updates, analysis and more from the action below. (Editor's note: Updates stream may take up to 30 seconds to load. Hang with us ...)