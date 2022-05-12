 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick web only

Live updates: Class A semifinals at the state soccer tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.9

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest players line up before a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Welcome to the Journal Star's live coverage of the state high school soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

State soccer is serious business. The first match began at noon Monday, and the final whistle will sound late into the night Tuesday, May 17. That's ... a long time.

The Capital City sent seven teams to the dance, and we'll keep an extra eye on those teams as we bring you all of the action from Omaha.

Scores and schedules

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for live Twitter updates from the action)

Thursday


Wednesday

Tuesday


Monday

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News