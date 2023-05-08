Good morning from Morrison Stadium in Omaha, where the Class A boys kick off the 2023 state soccer tournament on Monday.
It's an exciting day for the city, as three Lincoln teams will play first-round games.
Day 1 has four games on tap: Noon, Lincoln East (9-7) vs. Gretna (13-3); 2 p.m., Papillion-La Vista South (14-5) vs. Lincoln Southeast (13-3); 5:30 p.m., Columbus (10-7) vs. Lincoln Southwest (13-3); 7 p.m., Creighton Prep (11-6) vs. Omaha South (13-3).
Follow live updates, analysis and more from the action below. (Editor's note: Updates stream may take up to 30 seconds to load. Hang with us ...)