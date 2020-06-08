Lincoln Southwest's Parker Jeppson named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
View Comments

Lincoln Southwest's Parker Jeppson named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Northeast vs. Southwest, A-4 district boys soccer, 5/1/18

Lincoln Southwest's Parker Jeppson (15) takes a shot on goal in the first half against Lincoln Northeast during an A-4 district tournament game in May 2018 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln Southwest soccer standout Parker Jeppson is Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year, the company announced Monday. 

Jeppson, an outside fullback, led the state in goals by a defender (8) and added three assists as a junior last season. His senior campaign, which would have marked his fourth straight season as a Silver Hawk starter, was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Senior Salutes: Jeppson grew into a Division I prospect at Lincoln Southwest

Jeppson signed his letter of intent to join Division I Northern Illinois next season. In November, Jeppson trained with Villarreal CF Soccer Academy in Spain. 

Jeppson is a 2019 Super-State honoree. He ends his high school career with 15 goals and 11 assists. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News