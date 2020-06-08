Lincoln Southwest's Parker Jeppson named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Lincoln Southwest soccer standout Parker Jeppson is Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year, the company announced Monday.
Jeppson, an outside fullback, led the state in goals by a defender (8) and added three assists as a junior last season. His senior campaign, which would have marked his fourth straight season as a Silver Hawk starter, was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeppson signed his letter of intent to join Division I Northern Illinois next season. In November, Jeppson trained with Villarreal CF Soccer Academy in Spain.
Jeppson is a 2019 Super-State honoree. He ends his high school career with 15 goals and 11 assists.
