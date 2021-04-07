 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southwest wins 1-vs.-2 matchup in shootout
Lincoln Southwest wins 1-vs.-2 matchup in shootout

Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest beat No. 1 Lincoln East 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest won the eight-round, sudden-death shootout 6-5, with goalkeeper Alexa Gobel making two saves for the Silver Hawks (8-0).

Southwest got the first goal of the match, scored by senior Ava Spinar in the 16th minute. She took a short centering pass from Kennedi Williams and scored on a shot from about 10 yards out.

About 63 minutes later, and with just 19 seconds remaining in regulation, East tied the match.

Sophomore Paige Poppe scored the tying goal. The Southwest keeper stopped a shot, but she couldn’t hold onto the ball and it bounced in front of the goal, and Poppe pounced on it and quickly shot it in.

