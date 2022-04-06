Lincoln Southwest girls soccer wins top-5 showdown against Lincoln East

The Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team is once again a contender to be the top team in the city.

The No. 4 Silver Hawks won a showdown between the two highest-ranked teams in Lincoln on Wednesday, beating No. 3 Lincoln East 1-0 at Seacrest Field.

Southwest is now 2-0 against Lincoln Public Schools teams, while East dropped to 2-2 against those teams.

Southwest still has a big match against Lincoln Southeast on April 20.

The Silver Hawks improved to 6-1 overall, with its only loss coming against Omaha Marian.

This comes one season after Southwest was undefeated during the regular season.

“We have so many players with the ability to break a game open, and that makes it difficult for other people to plan for how to defend us,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “Also, we’re carrying on the good culture that we’ve had for a few years. They’ve found success and they want to repeat it.”

On Wednesday the winning goal came just 20 minutes into the first half. That’s when Aniya Seymore scored with a shot from about 15 yards. She took a pass that split the defense, and beat the one defender she had to in order to get a shot off.

Seymore is playing varsity soccer for the first time as a junior. Her freshman season was canceled due to COVID-19, and she was injured last season. She already has six goals.

“This is her first season in a Silver Hawk uniform, and she’s taken advantage of it,” Nettleton said. “Today it was that skill and finding enough space to get a shot off, she’s very good at finding the net.”

It was an impressive shutout against an East team that has scored a lot in some matches.

Southwest junior Alexa Gobel was the winning goalie.

“She’s very good,” Nettleton said. “She was really big for us when we (beat Lincoln Pius X) in a shootout. She had two saves in that.”

