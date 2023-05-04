Another high-level goal scored by Charley Kort gave the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team late-match breathing room, and now the Silver Hawks are headed back to the state tournament.

The Class A third-ranked Silver Hawks will be in Omaha for state for the third straight season following a 2-0 win against Elkhorn South in the A-2 District championship match on Thursday at Seacrest Field.

Southwest (14-2) heads to state with a five-match winning streak.

Kort’s goal came with 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

Her shot on a free kick from 20 yards lopped around the wall of defenders and slipped past the goalkeeper.

Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton was impressed with the shot. But not surprised.

“I was standing on the sideline right next to (senior) Katrina Avila and we saw the wall and both of us just looked at each other and it was almost like we said at the same time — we both said, ‘She’s bending that near post,’” Nettleton said. “(Kort) is a very smart player. She saw an opening, and took advantage.”

That was Kort’s team-best 12th goal of the season.

The Silver Hawks’ other goal came on another long shot by senior Jillian Lane.

“She’s been putting herself in good spots, and they just haven’t been falling,” Nettleton said. “Today she proved her quality. She knew she wanted to extend the season. She loves her team.”

Southwest showed its depth of talented players this season by having another good season despite injuries to senior Aniya Seymore and junior Kennadi Williams that have kept them out. Those are two of the top offensive players in the state.

But other players have proven they can score, too.

“We work really hard,” Nettleton said. “We’re a four-seasons program, and we invest a lot into these kids, and they invent a lot in getting better. It’s a tremendous blow to not see that quality be able to step into the field. But there is reality to making sure the next person is ready, and we take that very seriously.”

The Silver Hawks have also got a great senior season from goalkeeper Alexa Gobel, who had another shutout on Thursday.

“She’s just a super-safe pair of hands,” Nettleton said. “Her confidence has soared. We all just trust her tremendously.”