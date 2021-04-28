 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southwest claims No. 1 overall district seed in boys and girls soccer
Lincoln Southwest claims No. 1 overall district seed in boys and girls soccer

  Updated
Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, 4.26

Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes takes a penalty kick against Norfolk on April 26 at Speedway Village.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The No. 1 overall seeds for the Class A boys and girls district soccer tournaments are each from Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawk boys and girls teams each were No. 1 seeds when the district tournament brackets were released Wednesday.

The Southwest boys have a 13-0 record, and went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history. The Southwest girls are 12-0.

Two Lincoln girls teams earned No. 1 seeds: Southwest and Lincoln East. Earning No. 2 seeds were Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast.

In Class A boys, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast are also No. 1 seeds, with Southeast (8-4) earning the last of the seven No. 1 seeds. Lincoln High is a No. 2 seed.

District matches will begin Saturday. In a change from previous years, all district matches in Class A will have the higher seed host its respective match.

The seven district champions in Class A will advance to the state tournament and be joined by one wild-card qualifier.

In Class B girls, Norris is still undefeated at 15-0, and is the No. 1 seed in the B-6 district at Norris that also includes second-seeded Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

In Class B, a 16-team district final round will follow the subdistrict tournaments on May 8.

The state tournament schedule has been expanded from six days to eight this year, beginning on May 11 in Omaha. The entire tournament will be played at Morrison Stadium at Creighton.

— Brent C. Wagner

