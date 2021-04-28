Lincoln Southwest claims No. 1 overall district seed in boys and girls soccer

The No. 1 overall seeds for the Class A boys and girls district soccer tournaments are each from Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawk boys and girls teams each were No. 1 seeds when the district tournament brackets were released Wednesday.

The Southwest boys have a 13-0 record, and went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history. The Southwest girls are 12-0.

Two Lincoln girls teams earned No. 1 seeds: Southwest and Lincoln East. Earning No. 2 seeds were Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast.

In Class A boys, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast are also No. 1 seeds, with Southeast (8-4) earning the last of the seven No. 1 seeds. Lincoln High is a No. 2 seed.

District matches will begin Saturday. In a change from previous years, all district matches in Class A will have the higher seed host its respective match.

The seven district champions in Class A will advance to the state tournament and be joined by one wild-card qualifier.

In Class B girls, Norris is still undefeated at 15-0, and is the No. 1 seed in the B-6 district at Norris that also includes second-seeded Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.