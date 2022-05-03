Lincoln Southwest boys come alive in second half, roll past Columbus to state tournament berth

The first time the Lincoln Southwest and Columbus boys soccer teams met, the Silver Hawks escaped Columbus with a 1-0 road win.

Tuesday’s A-4 district final between the HAC foes looked like it would go down to the wire again initially.

Neither team had many opportunities for shots on goal early on. Both team’s back lines were imposing their will, clean passes in the open field were hard to come by, and the match was tied at 0-0 at halftime.

However, in a 10-minute span in the second half, the No. 4 Silver Hawks (12-3) grabbed the momentum, showcased their firepower and rolled to a 4-0 win to clinch a state tournament berth for the second consecutive year.

Omaha commit Brayden Kramer got the party started with a goal from 5 feet out in the 54th minute. The goalkeeper for Columbus (11-6) fell down on the play, and it appeared interference could have been called.

Nonetheless, Kramer took advantage.

“Set pieces have been big for us,” Kramer said. “I knew that if we get in the box, it’s going to be sitting there. Someone will hit it, and luckily it came to my feet. I just put it up and put it in. Once we got that first goal, the flood gates opened up for the next three.”

Kramer said it best: The flood gates indeed opened up after his goal.

Fellow senior Mudathir Amon scored in the 55th and 57th minute, racing down on a break and receiving a phenomenal pass to give him an opening for both goals.

Kramer capped off the scoring in the 64th minute when junior Lane Kruse found him on a 2-on-1 for another goal.

Amon said the talk at halftime helped give them their spark. Southwest coach Derek Scheich said it simply was an adjustment to use the width of the pitch more.

“We felt like in the first half, we kind of played right into their hands,” Scheich said. “They were supercompact in the back part of the line toward the center of the field, and we kept trying to ram it down the middle.”

The win makes it the 10th time in school history the Southwest boys have reached the state tournament. Last year, the Silver Hawks’ only loss of the season came in the state championship match, losing to Omaha South in a shootout.

After graduating 10 players last year, the Silver Hawks will look to repeat their run through the state tournament with a better finish this time.

Amon and Kramer said they can do it by just taking it match by match.

“We’ve just got to keep on going,” Amon said. “Same mentality we have now. I think we can take it far, if not take the whole thing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0