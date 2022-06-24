 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Southeast hires boys soccer coach

Lincoln Southeast announced Marco Sapien as the new varsity boys soccer coach Friday.

Sapien replaces Michael Rozsa, who resigned following the end of the 2022 season.

"Coach Sapien brings a passion and enthusiasm to the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer program," Southeast athletic and activities director Kara Graham said in a news release. "He believes in training student-athletes to be physically and mentally strong on and off the soccer field. Coach Sapien is focused on developing better soccer players, while instilling in them the life skills of hard work, commitment and competing at a high level."

Sapien is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He works at Goodrich Middle School in Lincoln and has coached club soccer for several years in Lincoln with Villarreal Nebraska Academy.

