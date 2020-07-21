Lincoln players set to play in all-star soccer matches this week in Omaha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was no high school soccer season in Nebraska this year after it was canceled due to COVID-19, but some seniors will still get a chance to play in an all-star match this week.

The Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase will have matches Friday and Saturday at Omaha Skutt High School. The event, sponsored by Special Olympics Nebraska, replaced the Shrine Soccer Classic last year.

Two more matches were added this year because the seniors did not get a final season.

Friday’s schedule has the Class B girls match at 5:30 p.m. and the Class B boys match at 7:30. On Saturday, the Class A girls will play at 5 p.m., and the Class A boys at 7:30.

Some players are playing on a different day than their assigned class due to conflicts.

Here are the Lincoln and area school players who were chosen to play in the matches:

Class A girls

Lincoln players — Janet Cortez, Northeast; Alyssa Hansen, Pius X; Morgan Lipskey, Northeast; Gracie Dailey, Northeast; Maranda Kavan, Southwest; Lillian Wittmuss, Lincoln High; Cloe Quintana, Southwest; Kaya Williams, Southwest; Cassidy Kruse, Lincoln High.

Class A boys