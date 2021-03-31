Lincoln Pius X shows improvement in win over North Star, but aims to get better

"He had a great free kick, but I was just happy with everybody," Wright said. "We just need to keep that intensity up."

Wright knew he had a competitive roster coming into the season, but the first-year coach was relatively unsure of the rest of the landscape of the state. Outside of a 4-0 loss to No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, Pius X has held its own in matches.

"We just want to keep getting better each game," Wright said. "We want to play with intensity, play the right way, keep the ball, show what we can do and just have fun."

After missing out on the season last spring, Armagost is just happy that the Thunderbolts have that chance to showcase themselves.

"It is amazing that we get to play," he said. "It is a blessing that we get to play since COVID hit us last year."

Lincoln Pius X will square off with Lincoln Southeast on Monday in its next match. The Navigators (0-4) will host Grand Island on Saturday.

